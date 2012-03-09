CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Enbridge Inc said on Friday it expects to manage the month's nominations on its Canada-to-United States pipeline network following the restart of Line 14/64 in the U.S. Midwest.

The company had cautioned previously that pipelines running to the U.S. Midwest from Alberta could face slow-downs or shutdowns to manage inventories. It restarted the remaining segment of the pipeline on Friday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)