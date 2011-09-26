* State Department seeking public comment on pipeline

* Final go, no-go decision expected by year's end

By Kristen Hays

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Sept 26 Critics of TransCanada Corp's ( TRP.TO ) Keystone XL oil pipeline to Texas will have the opportunity to launch last-ditch efforts to block the $7 billion project at local hearings across the Midwest.

Following an extensive review that suggested the line posed little environmental risk, the series of public comment meetings convened by the U.S. State Department may be one of the last chances for opponents to voice their objections to a project that has already experienced several delays.

Supporters say the line will create jobs and reduce U.S. dependence on Middle East crude. But critics, including celebrities like actors Daryl Hannah and Margot Kidder, say the line will encourage more production of carbon-intensive oil sands and that it threatens a major aquifer along the route from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"We don't view these hearings as a formality and absolutely do not see this as a done deal," said Danielle Droitsch, senior advisor to the international program of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Nearly 700 protesters were arrested last month during demonstrations at the White House aimed at preventing the pipeline. In addition, Nebraska's leaders oppose the pipeline's planned route and want it moved so that it does not threaten the aquifer.

The State Department, which must approve the project because it originates in a foreign country, is expected to issue its final decision by the end of the year. TransCanada hopes the line will be built by 2013.

A Texas hearing in refining hub Port Arthur and another in Topeka, Kansas, on Monday are the first in states along the pipeline's proposed route, which include Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The hearings are open to the general public.

The toughest response may come from Nebraska, where several high-profile politicians have asked President Barack Obama to block the project. The key farm state is home to 65 percent of the massive Ogallala aquifer, the most important source of fresh water to the agriculture-heavy central U.S.

In a letter in August, Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman asked Obama to block the pipeline, but said he could support the project if the route avoided the aquifer.

Supporters say the project is an important source of new jobs at a time when U.S. unemployment hovers above 9 percent, and that it would reduce dependence on OPEC crude by pumping more than half a million barrels of oil per day from Alberta to refineries in Port Arthur and Houston.

Reno Hammond, business manager for the Laborers' International Union of North America's Southwest Laborer's District Council, said on Monday that 85,000 construction workers have been jobless in Texas alone since 2008. Some could be recaptured with the project, he said.

Analysts and the oil and gas industry also say the pipeline will relieve a crude glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point of the U.S. oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which has depressed U.S. oil futures relative to oil in the Gulf Coast of Europe. CL-LCO1=R

But opponents remain firm.

"The risk to that economic engine outweighs the benefits the come with obvious job creation," Droitsch said. (Editing by Andea Evans and Bob Burgdorfer)