* State Department seeking public comment on pipeline

* Final go, no-go decision expected by year's end

* Critics say route threatens key aquifer (Changes headline, adds comments from Texas hearing)

By Kristen Hays

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Sept 26 Critics of TransCanada Corp's ( TRP.TO ) Keystone XL oil pipeline to Texas will have the opportunity to launch last-ditch efforts to block the $7 billion project at local hearings across the Midwest.

However, as the first such government-sponsored hearing began in Port Arthur, Texas, late on Monday, the number of supporters dwarfed opponents as nearly 500 people crammed into a community building after many stood outside in blistering heat, some for hours.

Port Arthur and surrounding area is energy-friendly, home to three major oil refineries, natural gas processing plants and other energy infrastructure. Comments at Monday's meeting echoed those of supporters beforehand, touting job creation in hard times.

"The world looks to us for support, well, this is the time to take care of ourselves," said Craig McNair, the top official in nearby Liberty County, one of a string of supporters who led off comments.

Following an extensive review that suggested the line posed little environmental risk, a series of public comment meetings convened by the U.S. State Department started on Monday. These may be one of the last chances for opponents to voice objections to a project that has already experienced several delays.

Supporters say the pipeline will create jobs and reduce U.S. dependence on Middle East crude. But critics, including celebrities like actors Daryl Hannah and Margot Kidder, say the line will encourage more production of carbon-intensive oil sands and that it threatens a major aquifer along the route from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"We don't view these hearings as a formality and absolutely do not see this as a done deal," said Danielle Droitsch, senior advisor to the international program of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

More than 1.200 people were arrested in August and September at the White House protesting against the pipeline.

Protests spilled over into Canada on Monday, as about 400 opponents gathered for a peaceful demonstration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. More than 100 were arrested.

At that event, protesters help up two giant black syringes emblazoned with slogans like "Oil junkies" and "Tar sands -- Canada's carbon bomb".

Alex Pourbaix, president of energy and oil pipelines for TransCanada, said at a pre-hearing press conference that the pipeline will be built to standards above what is required by current regulations.

"This will be the safest crude oil pipeline ever built," he said.

LET 'EM WORK

The U.S. State Department, which must approve the project because it originates in a foreign country, is expected to issue its final decision by the end of the year. TransCanada hopes the line will be built by 2013, about a year later than it initially planned.

The Texas hearing in Port Arthur and another in Topeka, Kansas, on Monday are the first in states along the line's proposed route, which include Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The hearings are open to the general public.

"This is what we've done all our lives, we bring the oil to these refineries," said Buddy Frank, a journeyman with Pipeliners Union 798 in southeast Texas. "Let 'em work. That's what we need right now is work."

The toughest response may come from Nebraska, where several politicians have asked President Barack Obama to block the project. The farm state is home to 65 percent of the massive Ogallala aquifer, the most important source of fresh water to the agriculture-heavy central U.S.

In a letter in August, Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman asked Obama to block the pipeline, but said he could support the project if the route avoided the aquifer.

Supporters say the project is an important source of new jobs at a time when U.S. unemployment hovers above 9 percent, and that it would reduce dependence on OPEC crude by pumping more than half a million barrels of oil per day to refineries in Port Arthur and Houston from Alberta's vast tar sands.

Reno Hammond, business manager for the Laborers' International Union of North America's Southwest Laborer's District Council, said on Monday that 85,000 construction workers have been jobless in Texas alone since 2008. Some could be recaptured with the project, he said.

Analysts and the oil and gas industry also say it will relieve a crude glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That glut has depressed U.S. oil futures relative to oil in the Gulf Coast of Europe. CL-LCO1=R

Canada's government is a big promoter of the project. It says the line is the safest way to bolster U.S. energy security while giving Canadian oil producers access to a huge market.

"Scientists objectively looked at it and they concluded that because of the conditions that were imposed on TransCanada, this pipeline would be safer than other domestic pipelines," Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said in Toronto.

But opponents remain firm.

Sarah Slamen, 26, was among the few opponents at the Port Arthur hearing anxious to be heard.

"This seems very haphazard and rushed," she said. "There has not been appropriate risk management and due diligence."

(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary, David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Julie Gordon in Toronto)

