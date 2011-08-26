WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. State Department
said on Friday a proposed $7 billion Canada-to-Texas pipeline
would not likely boost the amount of crude produced from
Alberta's oil sands, suggesting it would have limited impact on
the environment.
"The conclusion was that even without pipelines the oil is
going to develop and this is going to get to different
refineries that are demanding it," a State Department official
said about its environmental review of the Keystone XL project
released on Friday.
The review brings the department a step closer to a final
decision on the controversial pipeline that could come as soon
as the end of the year.
A broad environmental movement has coalesced in opposition
to the TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) pipeline that would bring more
than 500,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Alberta to
refineries in Texas.
More than 320 Keystone XL protesters have been arrested
this week in demonstrations in front of the White House. The
protest is set to continue until Sept. 3.
The opponents want President Barack Obama to block the
line, arguing that producing oil sands emits more carbon
dioxide than developing average crudes.
Critics also say the line would pass over a massive aquifer
in the center of the United States and risk polluting it, which
would hurt surrounding communities. TransCanada's existing
Keystone pipeline suffered two small leaks this year.
Backers of the pipeline say it will create thousands of
jobs and boost oil imports from a close ally.
The State Department will now begin to assess whether the
pipeline is in the "national interest" of the United States.
The environmental review said the pipeline itself "is not
likely to impact the amount of crude oil produced from the oil
sands," because other transportation systems would likely bring
the oil to markets if the Keystone XL is not built. China is
also interested in the oil, and one day a pipeline could be
built to Canada's western coast for exports to Asia, if the
Keystone line were not built.
The State Department said it worked closely on the final
review of the pipeline with the Environmental Protection
Agency.
The EPA had repeatedly asked the State Department to
conduct more analysis on the potential risks of the pipeline
project.
"I would say that we're in a very good place regarding what
EPA had commented on," another State Department official said
about the review.
"We feel that we have been very responsive ... the (EPA)
seemed pleased about what we had done and the changes we had
talked about and the additional actions that we want to take
above and beyond the things that are required," the official
said.
Citing the leaks this year on TransCanada's existing
Keystone pipeline, the EPA wanted more information about risks
of spills to water supplies including the Ogalalla Aquifer, a
vast irrigation source across Nebraska and other states in the
country's midsection.
Regarding the fragile Sand Hills region of the aquifer, a
pipeline leak would likely be limited to an area near the
source of the spill, the State Department said.
The State Department did say TransCanada should commission
an independent study of risks to water supplies, focusing on
valves and external leak detection systems.
The EPA also wanted more analysis of the life-cycle
greenhouse gas emissions from the Canadian oil sands.
The review found that the oil sands do not produce much
more carbon dioxide than other heavy crudes such as Venezuelan
oil, which is widely used in U.S. refineries.
It also said improved extraction techniques may over time
cut the greenhouse gas intensity of oil sands crude compared to
other oils.
The State Department will hold a series of meetings
beginning late next month in the five states the pipeline would
pass through before making a final decision on the line.
