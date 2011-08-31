NEW YORK, Aug 31 The governor of Nebraska urged U.S. President Barack Obama's administration on Wednesday to deny a key permit for TransCanada's ( TRP.TO ) Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Alberta, Canada to the Gulf Coast of Texas.

The State Department should deny the permit on the grounds that the line could put the Ogallala Aquifer at risk, the midwestern state's governor, Dave Heineman, said in a letter to Obama that was issued to the media.

The aquifer in Nebraska is a key source of water for farmlands in the Midwest. TransCanada hopes to receive the go-ahead to build the line by the end of 2011. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Dale Hudson)