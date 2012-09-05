* TransCanada says new route avoids Nebraska Sandhills
* Obama delayed decision on environmental concerns
* Environmentalist decries new route
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 TransCanada Corp
said on Wednesday it has submitted a new route for the project
to build the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Canada to Texas
that will avoid sensitive ecological areas in Nebraska.
The company said the 830,000 barrels per day pipeline will
avoid the Sandhills, a region of prairie and sand dunes that is
rich in plants and wildlife, with thousands of ponds and lakes.
President Barack Obama delayed a decision on the $7.6
billion pipeline application earlier this year, citing concerns
about the northern portion of the route near a major aquifer and
the Sandhills in the state.
The pipeline has been at the center of an emotional debate
in the United States, pitting promoters of energy security and
job creation against advocates of a green economy who fear the
environmental risks of moving oil through the country's
midsection.
TransCanada has been working with Nebraska officials to come
up with a new route and it hopes to have U.S. State Department
approval for the northern section early next year.
"Based on feedback from the Nebraska Department of
Environmental Quality and the public, we have refined our
proposed routing," Russ Girling, TransCanada's president and
chief executive officer, said in a release.
The alternative route submitted in an environmental report
to Nebraska on Wednesday was developed "based on extensive
feedback from Nebraskans, and reflects our shared desire to
minimize the disturbance of land and sensitive resources in the
state," said Girling.
Nebraska's Department of Environmental Quality plans to
publish maps of the new route on its website later on Wednesday,
a public affairs official said.
NO MIDDLE MAN
An environmentalist who had seen the new route said it still
crosses the Ogallala Aquifer, high water tables and sandy soil
regions that could be vulnerable to a leak from the pipeline.
"We will not allow middle America to be the middle man for a
foreign tar sands pipeline," said Jane Kleeb, the executive
director of Bold Nebraska.
Grady Semmens, a spokesman for TransCanada countered that
the new route avoids all of the official Sandhills and reduced
the amount it would through pass through regions similar to the
Sandhills to 36 miles (60 km) from about 60 miles.
The new route reduces the length where the pipeline would
cross the aquifer, but it is difficult to avoid it entirely,
Semmens said, since the formation is under most of the state.
Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman must approve or deny the new
route and send his decision to the State Department, which is
conducting its own environmental review of the pipeline.
Construction on the 700,000 bpd southern part of the line,
renamed the Gulf Coast project, has already begun after Obama
gave his support for it.
The Gulf Coast project will drain a glut of crude in the
U.S. heartland fed mostly by the oil boom in North Dakota.
The northern section of the line needs approval from the
State Department because it crosses the national border.
TransCanada hopes to have State Department approval by early
next year with the aim of putting it into service by the end of
2014 or early 2015.