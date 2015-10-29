METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
HOUSTON Oct 29 Kinder Morgan's 95,000 barrels per day Cochin pipeline, which transports diluent from the U.S. to Canada, is currently running near capacity, the company's President of Pipeline Products, Ron McClain, said today at an Argus conference.
The 1,900 mile pipeline transports light condensate from a terminal Kankakee County, Illinois, to Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, in Canada.
The condensate, which is also referred to as diluent, is used for blending with heavy oil. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.