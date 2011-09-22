Sept 22 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) has restarted a
products pipeline at its 225,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery
in Ferndale, Washington, after repairing a leak that allowed 10
gallons of diesel fuel to escape, sources familiar with the
line's operations said on Thursday.
A filing with the U.S. National Response Center said a
senor on a valve on a 16-inch (40-cm) underground pipeline
operated by Olympic Pipeline, which is run by BP's pipeline
division, sprang a leak Monday afternoon. BP shut the line for
about two hours to replace the sensor and clean up the fuel.
BP then restarted the line with no incident, the sources
said.
A BP spokesman declined comment on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Janet McGurty in New
York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)