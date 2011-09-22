Sept 22 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) has restarted a products pipeline at its 225,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Ferndale, Washington, after repairing a leak that allowed 10 gallons of diesel fuel to escape, sources familiar with the line's operations said on Thursday.

A filing with the U.S. National Response Center said a senor on a valve on a 16-inch (40-cm) underground pipeline operated by Olympic Pipeline, which is run by BP's pipeline division, sprang a leak Monday afternoon. BP shut the line for about two hours to replace the sensor and clean up the fuel.

BP then restarted the line with no incident, the sources said.

A BP spokesman declined comment on Thursday. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)