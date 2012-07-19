UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, July 19 A Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)inspector is investigating the cause of a gasoline spill from West Shore Pipeline's refined products line in Wisconsin, the administration said on Thursday.
Buckeye Partners, which operates the pipeline, reported the spill on a 49-mile stretch between stations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on Thursday.
Buckeye did not return requests for comment.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.