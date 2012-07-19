NEW YORK, July 19 A Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)inspector is investigating the cause of a gasoline spill from West Shore Pipeline's refined products line in Wisconsin, the administration said on Thursday.

Buckeye Partners, which operates the pipeline, reported the spill on a 49-mile stretch between stations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on Thursday.

Buckeye did not return requests for comment.

