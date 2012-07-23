MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
July 22 West Shore pipeline said it has completed repairs to a section of its 70,000 barrels-per-day refined products pipeline near Jackson, Wisconsin, and has resumed normal operations.
"After successfully testing the integrity of the system and receiving regulatory approval, company operators safely restarted the pipeline at approximately 8 p.m. EDT, Saturday, July 21," company spokesman Martin White said in an email.
The company discovered the leak before noon (EDT) on Tuesday along a 49-mile stretch that runs between Granville and Elkahrt Lake towns in Wisconsin.
The affected pipeline carries gasoline, jet fuel and diesel from Chicago, Illinois to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The closed section of the pipeline is about 10 miles northwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Buckeye Partners LP operates the pipeline. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Joseph Radford)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.