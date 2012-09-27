NEW YORK, Sept 27 The Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) on Thursday approved the increased tariff
requested by Mobil Pipeline for its Illinois-to-Texas crude oil
line, saying it lacked significant "market power" to control
rates.
In a closely watched case cited by many pipeline operators
in their FERC tariff filings, this ruling overturns FERC's
previous ruling with implications for other pipeline tariff
cases based on market power.
That would include Delta Air Lines and other
airlines' filing against Buckeye Partners LP seeking to
lower pipeline tariffs on jet fuel moving in the Northeast.
The crux of Mobil's case was whether its pipeline possessed
market power, or was there enough competition from other means
to set market-based rates, including pipelines to carry Canadian
crude from Patoka, Illinois to Nederland, Texas, and the
refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Mobil Pipeline, a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp had
reversed its Pegasus pipeline to carry crude - mostly Canadian -
from Illinois to the U.S. Gulf.
In 2007, Mobil filed with FERC to set the tariffs, saying
because it did not have market power, it should be free to
calculate its rates.
Canadian shippers disagreed and in 2009 FERC ruled in their
favor, saying that Mobil did not demonstrate it lacked market
power and denied its application for market-based rates.
Mobil took the case to the District of Columbia Circuit
Court in 2011, which vacated the FERC order and in 2012 denied
appeals by shippers, who claimed that there were still appeals
pending.
FERC disagreed and allowed Mobil to set its rates. Mobil
raised its tariffs to $5.091 a barrel from $1.571.