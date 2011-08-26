Aug 26 Buckeye Partners LP (BPL.N) said Friday
it plans to shut parts of its operations to prepare for
Hurricane Irene, a major Category 2 storm which roared through
the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the U.S. East
Coast by the weekend.
Gasoline and distillate deliveries to its Brooklyn and
Inwood terminals will shut down at about 9:00 a.m. EDT on
Saturday, Buckeye said in a notice.
Buckeye plans to resume deliveries to Brooklyn at
approximately 1:00 a.m. local time Monday, with deliveries to
Inwood to follow shortly thereafter.
Due to a lack of supply, the pipeline from Macungie to
Auburn will shut down late Saturday, scheduled to restart at
about 1:00 a.m. local time Monday.
"This will result in the delivery lines (802L) from Auburn,
NY to Marcy, NY and (803L) from Auburn, NY to Rochester, NY to
be shut down during this same time," Buckeye said.
The pipeline from Linden to JK and LG airports in New York
City will shut for a day starting early Sunday.
"There is also the potential for interruption to our other
systems not directly in the path of Irene if communication with
our Control Center in Macungie, PA becomes an issue during the
storm," the pipeline operator said.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)