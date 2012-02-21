* Flows still scheduled to be reversed June 1

* Lack of pipelines south has depressed WTI prices (Enterprise Products confirms purging underway)

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Feb 21 Seaway pipeline has started purging the contents of the crude oil line to prepare for reversal from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to the U.S. Gulf Coast, a step expected to bring U.S. domestic oil prices more into line with world prices, a spokesman for operator Enterprise Products said Tuesday.

"We just started that this weekend. We're not really giving information out as to when it will be completed. But we will still expect to be able to reverse flow by June 1. We're on schedule," Enterprise spokesman Randy Burkhalter said.

"We expect to be able to flow up to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) south," Burkhalter said.

Genscape estimates 90,000 bpd are being pushed into Cushing. With 2.3 million barrels in the line, which historically has run from the Gulf Coast to Cushing, it will take weeks to accomplish emptying, Genscape said.

Burkhalter could not confirm the details.

The decision to reverse the line followed sale of Conoco Phillips' 50-percent interest in the line to Enbridge last fall. Enbridge then agreed with the other owner, Enterprise, to reverse the line to ease the oil glut at Cushing.

It appears that initially, purging Seaway will add to oil inventories at Cushing. Oil markets did not appear to react to the news, with WTI up more than $1.50 and North Sea benchmark Brent up 45 cents at 10:13 a.m. CST (1613 GMT).

Reversal is planned to take place in stages, with an initial 150,000 bpd flowing from Cushing to refineries in the Houston area by June 1, according to the schedule most recently disclosed by Enterprise.

Since announcement of the reversal plan, the companies have begun talk about expanding it to 800,000 bpd.

Historically, pipelines have flowed from the Gulf Coast to Cushing, delivery point for the West Texas Intermediate futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. With new oil flows from Canada and the United States, Cushing has become oversupplied, depressing WTI's price against world benchmarks.

Genscape monitors key pipelines by measuring the amount of power being used at pump stations. (Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)