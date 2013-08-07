HOUSTON Aug 7 A crude oil pipeline near an Alon
Energy USA asphalt refinery in the Los Angeles area
leaked about two barrels of crude on Tuesday, but the leak was
secured and crews are removing and treating soil in the area, an
Alon spokesman said on Wednesday.
Alon subsidiary Paramount Petroleum Corp operates one of the
pipelines in the area, but ownership of the pipe that leaked
"has yet to be determined," spokesman Blake Lewis said.
He said Paramount helped with cleanup "in the interests of
getting the problem solved."
Paramount's and other pipelines in the area, including one
owned by Crimson Pipeline LP, were shut Tuesday when the spill
was found. Crimson said the spill did not come from one of its
lines, but the company shut it as a precaution.