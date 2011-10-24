NEW YORK Oct 24 Blueknight Energy Partners LP
(BKEP.O) reopened pipeline carrying crude oil on its 25,000
barrels per day Oklahoma Pipeline system after fixing a leak, a
spokesman for the company said on Monday.
The line was was shut down on Oct. 12 after about 125
barrels leaked out of a corroded part of the 2-inch (5-cm)
pipeline into a nearby creek.
About 120 barrels has been recovered and the line was
returned to service on Oct. 14, the company said, adding that
the environmental impact of this leak was minimal due to the
quick remediation and restoration efforts of the environmental
team.
"The small 2-inch pipeline, which feeds into our Salt Creek
gathering facility, was repaired, and the area was restored in
a timely manner. We continue to monitor and inspect as an
extra measure of caution." said Jeff Speer, senior vice
president of operations for Blueknight.
The system is part of Blueknight's 820 mile (1,320 km)
gathering and transportation network that gathers wellhead
crude in Oklahoma and carries it to Cushing storage tanks other
storage facilities as well as local refineries.
