HOUSTON May 3 BP will conduct planned maintenance on its 315,000 barrels per day (bpd) Olympic Pipeline in the U.S. Pacific Northwest starting Thursday through May 9, the energy company said on Tuesday.

BP alerted shippers of the planned maintenance in March, a spokesman said by email.

The 400-mile (644-km) pipeline transports petroleum products from Blaine, Washington to Portland, Oregon.

Pacific Northwest gasoline and low-sulfur diesel differentials were little changed on Tuesday. Portland gasoline RU-PNW was pegged at a 7-cent to 8-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX RBOB contract, while low-sulfur diesel DL-LS-PNW remained at a 7-cent a gallon premium to the front-month heating oil contract. (Reporting by Liz Hampton and Kristen Hays; Editing by Bill Rigby)