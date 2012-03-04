NEW YORK, March 4 BP's pipeline carrying
crude from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, to its refinery in
Whiting, Indiana, began increasing rates on Friday, data monitor
Genscape said on Sunday.
BP's massive 431,500 barrel-per-day refinery can run
both sweet and sour crudes coming from pipelines in both Canada
and the United States.
The ramp-up in rates on the U.S. line was on Friday, before
the Saturday shutdown of part of Canada's Enbridge
14/16 main Canada-to-the United States pipeline after a fire in
Illinois.
On Wednesday, rates on BP's U.S. line were cut back to
70,000 barrels per day, 105,000 bpd below normal levels,
according to Genscape.
The line usually carries 175,000 barrels per day of West
Texas Intermediate and West Texas Sour WTS- from the
storage tanks in Cushing, northeast to BP's massive 431,500 bpd
Whiting, Indiana, refinery, a major supplier of gasoline and
diesel to the Chicago market.
A spokesman for Genscape said the refinery was running
normally but the decision to cut back on the flow out of Cushing
could be economic.
"BP could be maximizing the CDU that runs Canadian heavy
crude while cutting back on the one that runs WTI and WTS," said
Abudi Zein, a spokesman for Genscape.
"The other lines that we monitor and that could compensate
are already running full," Zein said, adding that the outage
will "blow out" the Canadian crude spreads.
Canadian crude is already heavily discounted to the United
States WTI benchmark. On Wednesday, Canadian Heavy crude was bid
at $35 under WTI while sellers were looking for $30 under. WTS
is trading at about a $25 premium to Canadian crude, according
to Reuters data.
Midwestern refineries have been running at record-high
levels to take advantage of the price advantage of landlocked
WTI and sharply discounted Canadian grades.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)