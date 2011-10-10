Oct 10 Centurion Pipeline L.P., a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) reported on Friday a leak in a 16-inch pipeline capable of carrying 350,000 barrels per day of sweet crude oil, after it was hit by a third-party cutting a ditch in Edmond, Oklahoma, according to a filing with federal regulators.

"Spill is contained, unknown if secured at this time, emergency crews en-route," the report with the National Response said.

A spokesman for Occidental was not immediately available for comment. Centurion Pipeline is an oil-gathering common carrier pipeline and storage system with approximately 2,750 miles of pipeline from southeast New Mexico across the Permian Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)