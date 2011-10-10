Oct 10 Centurion Pipeline L.P., a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) has restarted a 350,000 bpd crude oil line shut down on Friday after a ditch digger hit the line, a company spokesman said on Monday.

A leak in a 16-inch pipeline capable of carrying 350,000 barrels per day of sweet crude oil forced the shutdown of the line after it was hit by a third-party cutting a ditch in Edmond, Oklahoma.

The Centurion Pipeline spokesman said he was gathering more information on the incident. Centurion is an oil-gathering common carrier pipeline and storage system with approximately 2,750 miles of pipeline from southeast New Mexico across the Permian Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)