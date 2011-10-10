* Centurion crude pipeline restarted after Friday's leak
* Market impact on cash WTI prices minimal

By Janet McGurty
Oct 10, Centurion Pipeline L.P., a subsidiary
of Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) restarted its New
Mexico-to-Oklahoma crude pipeline on Saturday after being
shutdown Friday for a leak, a company spokesman confirmed on
Monday.
"The pipeline, which transports West Texas Intermediate
low-sulfur crude oil from Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma was
repaired and resumed operations on Saturday, October 8," the
spokesman said.
The brief outage had no market impact on West Texas
Intermediate cash crude prices in either the oil hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma, or Midland, Texas, another delivery point of
the crude, traders said.
"It had no effect whatsoever on prices," said one cash
crude trader.
Cushing is the delivery point of WTI for the NYMEX futures
contract. Lack of pipeline capacity to move the crude out of
massive storage tanks there to Gulf Coast refineries has kept
supplies near record-high levels and prices depressed vis-a-vis
other crudes.
Abudi Zein, a spokesman for energy data monitor Genscape,
said the line is running about 5,000 barrels below capacity.
Centurion reported the leak to regulators in the 16-inch
pipeline on Friday after it was hit by a contractor digging a
ditch for a local real estate developer near Edmond, Oklahoma.
Centurion immediately shut down the line, stopped the leak
and began containment and clean up of the oil, the spokesman
said, adding the company has not yet determined how much oil
was released.
Centurion Pipeline is an oil-gathering common carrier
350,000 bpd pipeline and storage system with approximately
2,750 miles of pipeline from southeast New Mexico across the
Permian Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma.