NEW YORK, Sept 13 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) shut a
crude oil pipeline offshore Louisiana after a leak related to
equipment failure, according to a filing made with the National
Response Center.
A company spokesman was not available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)
