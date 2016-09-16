NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. refined product calendar
spreads, particularly the front month October contract's premium
to November contracts, rallied on Friday, continuing a streak of
gains after a leak was found on Colonial Pipeline's main
gasoline line.
U.S. gasoline's front-month calendar spread RBV6-X6 jumped
to a fresh record high on Friday while the U.S. ultra low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) front-month calendar spread HOV6-X6 rose to its
highest in more than a year.
Colonial, the largest U.S. refined products pipeline system,
shut its main gasoline and distillate lines last week after a
leak was discovered in Shelby County, Alabama.
The company has since begun operations of its gasoline
conduit, Line 1, at reduced rates and is pumping some of the
fuel on its distillate line, which has been completely
restarted.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)