NEW YORK, Sept 15 Colonial Pipeline, the
nation's largest refined products system, said on Thursday that
it delayed the restart of its main gasoline line to next week
after last week's 6,000-barrel leak in Alabama.
The company shut its main gasoline and distillate line on
Friday after the leak in Shelby County, Alabama. It has since
restarted parts of the affected line and has begun pumping
gasoline on its distillate line.
It had previously estimated a full restart of Line 1 by this
weekend, but work was delayed on Wednesday evening and into
Thursday morning due to gasoline vapors on the site, the company
said.
Colonial's Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels
per day, runs to Greensboro, North Carolina from Houston.
U.S. gasoline futures jumped 5 percent on the news.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)