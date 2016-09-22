(Updates to says Line 1 restarted)
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Colonial Pipeline Co
said its main gasoline line, Line 1, was safely
restarted and returned to service on Wednesday after its biggest
leak in nearly two decades squeezed supply and led to increased
prices at the pump in the Southeast United States.
The biggest refined products system in the United States
restarted parts of the line a few days after a leak was
discovered on Sept. 9. The damaged section of the 1.3
million-barrel-a-day line that connects the refining hub of the
Gulf Coast to the East Coast has been shut for more than 12
days.
"Subsequent to this afternoon's successful restart, it is
expected to take several days for the fuel delivery supply chain
to return to normal," Colonial said, adding some markets served
by it may experience intermittent service interruptions.
Motorists have faced long lines and shortages of fuel in
many states across the Southeast, such as North Carolina and
Tennessee.
Consumers are expected to feel the pinch for slightly
longer, until the supply chain is fully restored after the
6,000-8,000 barrel leak in Shelby County, Alabama.
Prices in Georgia, one of the most affected, inched up by
another cent on Wednesday, with a gallon of regular gasoline
currently at $2.372, about 28 cents higher than last week's
average prices, according to motorist advocacy group AAA.
The outage led to a record drop in inventories in the East
Coast and sent Gulf Coast gasoline stockpiles soaring to record
highs.
The company built a section of pipe to bypass the damaged
portion, in order to restart operations quickly. The U.S.
Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Safety Administration, or PHMSA, approved the operation of the
bypass as a temporary measure to restore service, late on
Tuesday.
That approval does not affect the terms of the Corrective
Action Order PHMSA issued on Sept. 16.
Colonial said it successfully tested and completed the
connection of the bypass segment to the main line on Wednesday
morning.
After the line is restarted, Colonial will work with
federal, state and local officials to remove the damaged segment
of the original line and try to determine the cause of the leak.
It was discovered on Sept. 9 by a mining inspector who smelled a
fuel odor.
