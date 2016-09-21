* Colonial builds bypass around leak in largest U.S. fuel
pipeline
* Shutdown of gasoline pipeline pushed up pump prices
* Queues at the pump in several southeastern U.S. states
* Motorists to feel the pinch until supply chain recovers
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The U.S. government approved a
Wednesday restart for Colonial Pipeline Co's main gasoline
pipeline, authorities said on Tuesday, after the line's biggest
leak in nearly two decades caused supply shortages that pushed
pump prices higher.
The largest gasoline conduit in the United States was
partially shut down after a leak was discovered on Sept. 9 in
Alabama, and motorists have since suffered long waits to fill up
at forecourts across the southeast.
U.S. gasoline futures tumbled 5 percent on news of
the restart. Gasoline futures had surged 9 percent and spreads
RBX6-Z6 RBV6-X6 had rallied last week after the leak.
The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a written
approval for restart of the line late Tuesday. Earlier in the
day, Reuters reported that the approval was forthcoming, citing
an official familiar with the matter.
The line carries 1.3 million barrels per day of gasoline
from the refining hub on the Gulf Coast to the East Coast.
Colonial has built a 500- to 700-foot (150-210 meter) bypass
line to resume full operations of Line 1.
The line is expected to operate at reduced pressure around
the damaged section, but the company said it could still
maintain normal flow rates.
A Colonial spokesman declined to comment on the approval.
The leak, discovered by a mining inspector who smelled a
fuel odor in Helena, Alabama, released about 6,000 to 8,000
barrels (252,000-336,000 gallons) of gasoline. The cause of the
leak remains unknown.
When Line 1 restarts, it will take several days for the fuel
delivery supply chain to return to normal, and some markets
served by the pipeline may experience "intermittent service
interruptions," Colonial said.
Retail prices may continue to climb until supply kinks are
straightened out.
Georgia has been the hardest hit, with gasoline prices
rising 4.5 cents from Monday to Tuesday. At $2.361 per gallon of
regular gasoline, the cost of fuel has risen by more than 25
cents in a week, compared with an increase of just over 3 cents
nationwide, according to motorist advocacy group AAA.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory welcomed news that the
line would likely restart on Wednesday.
"North Carolina is currently receiving about one-third of
our normal supply of fuel," he said at a news conference in
Charlotte on Tuesday.
The industry has sought to plug the supply gap with
shipments by sea into the U.S. East Coast. Waterborne shipments
rose by about 58 percent and volumes rose by 23 percent between
Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 compared with the previous three weeks,
according to data from Panjiva, a trade data company which
tracks imports and exports.
About half of the 10 gasoline shipments to the East Coast
during the period were from the U.S. Gulf, Panjiva said.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York, Colleen Jenkins
in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Additional reporting by Barani
Krishnan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)