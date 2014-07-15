July 15 Colonial Pipeline is
allocating Cycle 41 shipments on Line 2, its main distillate
line, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday.
Line 2 runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. This
allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins,
Mississippi.
Colonial's cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of
all in-season products is pumped. The company pumps the same
sequence of product every five days.
Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across
the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500
miles of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet
fuel and other refined products.
(Reporting by Debasis Mohapatra in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)