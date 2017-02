March 27 Colonial Pipeline Co said it is allocating its Linden Delivery Line L2 for Cycle 17.

In a note to shippers late on Tuesday, Colonial said committed information would be available on March 29.

Line L2 is a stub line carrying distillates and gasoline from Linden's main terminal into the IMTT terminal in Bayonne, New Jersey. (Reporting by N R Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Lewis)