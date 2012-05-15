May 14 Colonial Pipeline Co has allocated Cycle 30 shipments on its main distillate line north of Collins, Mississippi, the company said in a note to shippers late Monday.
Colonial said committed information would be available on May 17.
The company generally announces allocations when nominations on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle. (Reporting by Soma Das in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-Lockheed, Pentagon announce $8.5 billion F-35 order
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp announced on Friday an agreement worth about $8.5 billion for 90 F-35 jets, the lowest price to date for the Pentagon's most expensive program.
BRIEF-ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.64 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN OBSEVA SA
* ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.64 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN OBSEVA SA AS OF JANUARY 25, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l4viFV Further company coverage: