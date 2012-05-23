May 22 Colonial Pipeline said it was allocating Cycle 28 shipments on its Line 27, running from Mitchell to Norfolk, in a notice to shippers late Tuesday.

Colonial said it would announce committed information on May 24.

The company typically announces allocations when nominations on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier