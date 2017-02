NEW YORK, Sept 1 Colonial Pipeline said on Thursday that normal operations were restored on its pipelines after a brief shutdown in parts of the Northeast after earthquake aftershocks.

"Service was temporarily stopped in parts of the Northeast, including Virginia this morning when earthquake aftershocks prompted Colonial, as a safety precaution to shut down and reinspect its line and facilities," said Steve Baker, a spokesman for the pipeline.

Baker said after no damage was confirmed, one mainline between Greensboro, North Carolina and Dorsey, Maryland were restarted.

Two Virginia stublines were restarted soon after.