* Line shut after 10-barrel diesel fuel leak found

* Restart expected quickly

(Recasts with detail, quotes)

Dec 6 Colonial Pipeline shut its main distillate line north of Collins, Mississippi, on Tuesday after about 10 barrels of diesel fuel leaked from a booster station in Alabama, a company spokesman said.

He said the company promptly shut the line at about 5 a.m. CDT (1100 GMT) upon discovering the leak.

The line ships distillates to the U.S. Northeast from the Gulf Coast. Gulf cash distillate markets appeared to shrug off the shutdown as differentials showed little movement, traders said.

"Most of it is contained on site, and now they're cleaning it up and will look at any repairs that need to be made," Colonial spokesman Steve Baker said.

He said the company expected to restart the line later Tuesday morning. The cause of the leak was under investigation.

Colonial said it estimated the impact to the majority of the system to be minor. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)