NEW YORK Nov 11 ConocoPhillips said a pipeline carrying crude oil in Contra Costa County, near its 139,000 barrel per day refinery, restarted Thursday evening

The line closed after a leak was discovered on Monday.

"The clean up process will continue for a little while longer," said Romelia Hinojosa, a spokeswoman for the company.

She said she had no information on any impact on operations.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)

