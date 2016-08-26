UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 26 Destin Pipeline on Friday said it is evacuating all non-essential personnel from its offshore facilities, including the MP260 platform, in the Gulf of Mexico as a precautionary measure against a tropical disturbance.
Destin said it is monitoring Tropical Disturbance 26 and if necessary, all personnel will be evacuated from MP260 and all flows from the Okeanos Gas Gathering Pipeline, the Marlin and Horn Mountain laterals will be shut in.
The company is majority owned by BP Plc with Enbridge Inc a minority partner.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg