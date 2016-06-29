HOUSTON, June 29 Destin Pipeline aims to provide natural gas shippers impacted by a pipeline force majeure access to the VKGS delivery point by Wednesday evening, pending successful testing of meters and good weather, the company said in a notice on Wednesday.

Total re-routed gas flows into the VKGS delivery point will be limited to 350 mmcfd, the notice said.

Destin Pipeline declared force majeure and stopped shipments from offshore receipt points on Tuesday following a fire at Enterprise Product Partners' natural gas processing plant in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Enterprise has not yet indicated when it expects the plant to resume operations, Destin said in the notice. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)