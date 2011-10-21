UPDATE 6-Oil slips further below $57 as dollar strength counters OPEC
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
Oct 21 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Friday it would ration space on three lines on its massive export system for November due to high nominations and capacity restrictions.
The company, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude exports to the United States, said shipments on Line 5 -- running from Superior in Wisconsin to Sarnia in Ontario -- would be apportioned by 18 percent.
This means customers would only get 82 percent of the space they requested on the line.
Line 6B -- the Griffith, Indiana, to Sarnia -- will be apportioned by 8 percent.
Enbridge will also restrict its 100,000 barrel-per-day Line 17 by 5 percent. It runs to Toledo, Ohio, from a connection with 6B at Stockbridge. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
LONDON, Feb 6 Hedge funds have accumulated a record bullish position in crude futures and options, betting on further price rises, but the lopsided nature of the positioning has become a key source of risk in the oil markets.