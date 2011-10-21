Oct 21 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Friday it would ration space on three lines on its massive export system for November due to high nominations and capacity restrictions.

The company, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude exports to the United States, said shipments on Line 5 -- running from Superior in Wisconsin to Sarnia in Ontario -- would be apportioned by 18 percent.

This means customers would only get 82 percent of the space they requested on the line.

Line 6B -- the Griffith, Indiana, to Sarnia -- will be apportioned by 8 percent.

Enbridge will also restrict its 100,000 barrel-per-day Line 17 by 5 percent. It runs to Toledo, Ohio, from a connection with 6B at Stockbridge. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)