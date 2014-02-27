Feb 27 Enbridge Inc -

* Enbridge says all pipelines expected to be returned to service later today

* Enbridge says 975 barrels of crude oil released from station piping inside Griffith terminal in Griffith, Ind.

* Enbridge says repairs were completed last night and work is underway to safely restart all pipelines in and out of the Griffith terminal

* Enbridge says majority of free product was recovered, collection of remaining oil progressing well though cold weather in the Chicago area is affecting effort