July 9 Enbridge said it will complete construction of its Flanagan South pipeline from Pontiac, Illinois, to Cushing, Oklahoma, in the third quarter. The completion will be later than previously expected.

The Calgary-based company will begin line fill of the nearly 600-mile pipeline in October or the early fourth quarter, said Kristen Higgins, a company spokeswoman.

(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault)