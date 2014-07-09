BRIEF-Smart Metering agrees new 280 mln pounds revolving credit facility
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks
July 9 Enbridge said it will complete construction of its Flanagan South pipeline from Pontiac, Illinois, to Cushing, Oklahoma, in the third quarter. The completion will be later than previously expected.
The Calgary-based company will begin line fill of the nearly 600-mile pipeline in October or the early fourth quarter, said Kristen Higgins, a company spokeswoman.

TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of what a Japanese magazine said was an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".