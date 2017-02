Aug 26 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Friday shippers on its Ozark crude oil pipeline will only get about 6 percent of the capacity requested for September.

Enbridge said that its customers requested about 3.3 million barrels per day of shipments on the line next month, almost 14 times the Cushing to Wood River, Illinois, line's expected capacity for September of 236,017 bpd.

Meanwhile, Enbridge's Spearhead line, which runs to Cushing from Flanagan, Illinois, has plenty of spare capacity. Shippers requested to move only 71,802 bpd next month on the 170,000 bpd line. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)