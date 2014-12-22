Dec 22 Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Monday it was rationing space on its Ozark crude oil pipeline for January, and its Spearhead pipeline for January and February.

The Spearhead pipeline, which carries oil from Flanagan, Illinois, to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, was apportioned at 89.3 percent for January and 90.0 percent for February, it said.

Enbridge also said its Ozark oil pipeline, running from the U.S. crude futures hub in Oklahoma to southern Illinois, would be apportioned at about 46.9 percent for January. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb)