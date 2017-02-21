BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Part of the shut Enbridge Inc 2A pipeline will need to be drained for "several days," Canada's National Energy Board regulator said on Tuesday, without giving an estimation of when it will be back online.
Enbridge Inc on Monday said the pipeline between Edmonton and Hardisty in the province of Alberta remained shut following a leak in Strathcona County last week. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP