NEW YORK, July 10 Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it is delaying the hydrotest on Line 5, which carries crude oil from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, as additional time is needed to complete work prior to the test.

The 491,000 barrel-per-day line has been persistently oversubscribed as demand for space exceeds capacity. As a result, it is in the process of expanding capacity by 50,000 bpd.

"The project will help meet the increasing demand from upper Midwest and Ontario, Canada, refineries for light crude oil produced in western Canada and the U.S.," said Graham White, a spokesman for the company.

In July, shippers got only 74 percent of the space they requested on the line.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)