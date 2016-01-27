HOUSTON Jan 27 Enbridge Inc. has started shipping crude on its 300,000 barrel per day Southern Access Extension (SAX) pipeline from Flanagan to Patoka, Illinois, a company spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

The pipeline was originally slated to start service in late-2015.

The system will transport primarily light crude oil from the Flanagan terminal to the storage hub in Patoka, which is connected to refineries throughout the Midwest. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)