China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
HOUSTON Jan 27 Enbridge Inc. has started shipping crude on its 300,000 barrel per day Southern Access Extension (SAX) pipeline from Flanagan to Patoka, Illinois, a company spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
The pipeline was originally slated to start service in late-2015.
The system will transport primarily light crude oil from the Flanagan terminal to the storage hub in Patoka, which is connected to refineries throughout the Midwest. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)