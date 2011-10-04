UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 4 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said it expects to restart its 283,000 barrel per day Line 6B oil pipeline late on Tuesday afternoon, less than a day after a power outage at a pumping station forced the line to close.
Lorraine Little, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email the line, which runs from Griffith, Indiana, to Sarnia, Ontario, was shut at 9:15 p.m. on Monday because of the loss of power.
She said repairs are underway and the shutdown should have minimal effect on the line's shippers. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.