NEW YORK, March 20 Enterprise Products Partners
said on Tuesday the Seaway crude oil pipeline reversal
is on track to begin in late May carrying 150,000 barrels per
day of crude from Canada and the Bakken formation to refineries
along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Seaway is the first project on the drawing boards of many
companies expected online to alleviate a glut of crude stuck in
the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the New
York Mercantile Exchange crude oil contract.
Speaking to attendees at its annual analyst day in Houston
about crude oil and its offshore business, a company spokesman
said crude inventories have been building at Cushing ahead of
the reversal.
The spokesman said that the expansion of the line is being
evaluated and the company would make an announcement soon about
the results of the open season which ended mid-February for a
loop which would increase capacity to as much as 400,000 bpd.
