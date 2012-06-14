* Farming equipment closes small natgas line
* No effect to wider system
June 14 Enterprise Product Partners
closed a small natural gas pipeline in south Texas late on
Wednesday after the line was ruptured by farming equipment,
causing a leak, the company said on Thursday.
No injuries were reported following the incident, which
occurred in a rural area a few miles southwest of Corpus
Christi. Gas deliveries on Enterprise's wider system were
unaffected, an Enterprise spokesman said.
The 8-inch gathering line was closed off and there was no
gas in that section of the pipe, he added. There is no timeline
for when it will return to service.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister in New York and Soma Das in
Bangalore; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)