June 14 Enterprise Product Partners closed a small natural gas pipeline in south Texas late on Wednesday after the line was ruptured by farming equipment, causing a leak, the company said on Thursday.

No injuries were reported following the incident, which occurred in a rural area a few miles southwest of Corpus Christi. Gas deliveries on Enterprise's wider system were unaffected, an Enterprise spokesman said.

The 8-inch gathering line was closed off and there was no gas in that section of the pipe, he added. There is no timeline for when it will return to service. (Reporting By Edward McAllister in New York and Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)