NEW YORK, Aug 23 ExxonMobil Corp ( XOM.N ) received approval to restart a 20-mile (32-km) section of the Silvertip pipeline running between Laurel and Billings, Montana, federal regulators said on Tuesday.

"This section of the Silvertip pipeline does not include the portion that experienced a failure on July 1, 2011 under the Yellowstone River," said Damon Hill, a spokesman for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)