NEW YORK Aug 23 ExxonMobil Pipeline company, a unit of ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM.N) is expected to begin drilling a bypass to its 40,000 barrel per day Silvertip crude oil pipeline as early as next week, Montana environmental regulators said on Tuesday.

The company, which is waiting for a few final permits before beginning drilling, has completed the preparation work, Richard Opper, director of Montana Department of Environmental Quality said on Tuesday.

Exxon has already received approval from federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 20-mile (32-km) section of the Silvertip pipeline running between Laurel and Billings, Montana.

"This section of the Silvertip pipeline does not include the portion that experienced a failure on July 1, 2011 under the Yellowstone River," said Damon Hill, a spokesman for the PHMSA.

