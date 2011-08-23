* Exxon to bypass leaking portion of pipe with a new one

* Drilling and testing expected to take a month

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Aug 23 ExxonMobil Pipeline company, a unit of ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM.N) is expected to begin drilling a bypass to the damaged portion its Silvertip crude oil pipeline as early as next week, Montana environmental regulators said on Tuesday.

The 40,000 barrel per day pipeline was shut down on July 1 when it leaked about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the Yellowstone River. The pipeline feeds ExxonMobil's 60,000 bpd refinery -- one of three refineries in Billings.

Exxon, waiting for a few final permits before beginning drilling, has completed the preparation work prior to drilling, Richard Opper, director of Montana Department of Environmental Quality said on Tuesday.

Opper estimates the new piece of pipeline will be up in running in about a month.

"Three weeks to do the drilling and one week to test," he said.

Exxon has already received approval from federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 20-mile (32-km) section of the Silvertip pipeline running between Laurel and Billings, Montana.

"This section of the Silvertip pipeline does not include the portion that experienced a failure on July 1, 2011 under the Yellowstone River," said Damon Hill, a spokesman for the PHMSA. OTHER BILLING REFINERS UNAFFECTED

The two other refineries in Billings are unaffected by Exxon's outage.

Dan Knepper, a spokesman for CHS Inc's HSCO.O, said operations at their Laurel, Montana refinery were unaffected by Exxon's line outage. He said the crude run at the 58,000 bpd refinery comes from the north via the Front Line pipeline.

Knepper said CHS had been supplying Exxon's Billing refinery with crude via its Front Line, using time trades to supply Exxon.

The third refinery in Billings -- ConocoPhillip's (COP.N) 58,000 barrel per day refinery is not supplied by the line, which carries crude from southern Montana north.

An ExxonMobil spokeswoman confirmed the approval for restart by the federal government but said as a matter of policy the company didn't comment on restart timings or refinery run rates.

Trade sources said that CHS was the primary supplier of crude to Exxon's Billing plant and as a result the refinery was running at about 30 percent. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio and Alden Bentley)