NEW YORK, Sept 23 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said
on Friday it had received approval from federal regulators to
restart its 40,000 barrel per day Silvertip crude oil pipeline
in Montana after repairing a leak.
"We are currently working with shippers and other connected
pipelines to commence operation once all operational integrity
checks have been completed," said Rachael Moore, a spokeswoman
for the oil major.
On July 1, after high water levels, the pipeline leaked
about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the Yellowstone River.
The pipeline was shut and repairs began in late August and were
expected to last a month.
