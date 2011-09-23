* Silvertip crude line gets federal approval to restart

* Exxon agrees to added safety measures on the line

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) said on Friday it had received approval from U.S. federal regulators to restart its 40,000-barrels-per-day Silvertip-to-Laurel, Montana crude pipeline shut since early July due to a leak.

"We are currently working with shippers and other connected pipelines to commence operation once all operational integrity checks have been completed," said Rachael Moore, a spokeswoman for the oil major.

On July 1, after high water levels, the pipeline leaked about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the Yellowstone River. The pipe was shut and repairs, expected to last a month, began in late August.

The pipe was partially reopened but the 50-mile (80-km) section of the line under water remained closed for repairs.

"As part of the repairs, Exxon Mobil installed a new quarter-mile section of pipeline at least 40 feet (12 metres) underneath the Yellowstone River," the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration said on Friday.

Exxon Mobil Pipeline Co, a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp, said it would replace two crossings and monitor daily the flow of the river. It will shut or isolate the affected portions of the line if flow conditions are greater than agreed thresholds.